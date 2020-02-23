Roses and raspberries (Feb. 23)

Roughly 700 feet of hard and absorbent boom was placed in the river to contain and collect spilled fuel in the water. According to the DEQ, sampling data showed chemical contamination well below safe levels for drinking water and concentrations appeared to be declining, but monitoring will need to continue as long as a petroleum sheen remains on the surface.

A 30-mile stretch of highway between mileposts 53 and 81 was closed all week to allow cleanup and repair crews to do their work. The highway was expected to reopen late Friday or early Saturday.

The accident could have been worse for all concerned, but it was certainly bad enough.

• ROSES to the family of Rhiana Daniel, the 11-year-old Corvallis girl who died after being hit by a car while crossing South Third Street on Jan. 8.

Her tragic death has sparked outrage and demands for safety improvements, and some work has already begun on that section of road, where two bicyclists also have died in the last year and a half. On Tuesday, however, the anger was set aside as about 200 people came together for a memorial service at Calvary Chapel in north Corvallis.