Roses and Raspberries (Feb. 16)

Recent changes to state law provide an avenue for local governments to permit this kind of housing as a way to address the growing crisis of homelessness. So far, however, Corvallis and Benton County lack implementing ordinances to bring local code into line with those laws.

We encourage local officials to move as quickly as possible to enable this sensible, cost-effective and humane response to a dire social need while also working closely with shelter operators and law enforcement to address the very real concerns of neighbors as these new facilities come on line.

• RASPBERRIES to criminals who prey on the generosity of others by copying the redemption codes from gift cards and then siphoning funds from the accounts as soon as the cards are activated.

Philomath resident Jackie Weiner fell afoul of this scam when she purchased $450 worth of Vanilla Visa gift cards from the Albany Walgreens store as a Christmas present for her daughter, whose family is struggling to pay medical bills for a son with cancer. When Weiner’s daughter tried to use the cards, she discovered that most of them had already been drained by tech-savvy thieves. Only a single $50 card still held the funds Weiner had put into it.