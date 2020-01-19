Roses and Raspberries, Jan. 19

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
We hereby deliver:
• ROSES to Holly Mitchell and her sewing class at Albany Options School.
After seeing a call on social media from the Animal Rescue Craft Guild asking knitters around the world to create materials to help the millions of animals orphaned or injured in Australia’s catastrophic wildfires, Mitchell pitched the idea to her class.
The students responded enthusiastically and began sewing pouches for baby kangaroos and wallabies. Even though the students are all beginners, Mitchell reports they have thrown themselves into the work. The class also spent some time learning about the fires, which have charred an area larger than North Dakota, leaving more than two dozen people dead and killing an estimated 1 billion animals.
The kids are hoping to complete 40 pouches and ship them to Australia next week, if they can get enough material to complete the job and enough cash to cover shipping costs.
It’s easy to ignore a tragedy that happens on the other side of the world, but we’re all better when we find a way to pitch in and do what we can to help. The students in Mitchell’s sewing class offer an example we all would do well to emulate.
• RASPBERRIES to the scourge of methamphetamine addiction.
As reporter Alex Paul reported in our Friday editions, SWAT teams arrested 20 people on Wednesday in a multi-agency raid on two locations in the rural Linn County community of Crabtree. In addition to meth, authorities seized heroin, drug paraphernalia and firearms. Most of the people arrested were charged with drug delivery, drug possession or frequenting a drug house.
Neighbors have been complaining for months about drug activity at the two properties, and the decisive action by law enforcement this week may put an end to that, at least for a while. But we all know this case represents only the tiny tip of a very large iceberg.
As reporters for both the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times can attest, meth remains a plague throughout the mid-valley. The cheap, widely available and highly addictive stimulant shows up over and over again in police reports and court dockets, often associated with other crimes ranging from theft to assault.
Until we find a way to turn the tide of meth addiction, incidents like the Crabtree raids will remain a sad fact of life in our region.
• ROSES to all the winners and nominees at the 2019 Celebrate Corvallis Awards.
Every January, Corvallis residents pull their fancy clothes from the back of the closet and flock to the grand ballroom of Oregon State University’s CH2M Hill Alumni Center for a glittering awards banquet to honor some of the city’s foremost business leaders and community volunteers.
It’s an evening of glitz and glamour in a town that doesn’t indulge in that sort of thing very often, but that’s not really what Celebrate Corvallis is about.
It’s about the people who give of themselves to make Corvallis a better place. It’s about the passion and dedication and generosity of spirit that lift us all up. It’s about the glue that holds a community together.
The plaques and the plaudits went to the winners on Friday night, and deservedly so. But 73 individuals and organizations were nominated for awards in 13 categories this year, and as numerous speakers pointed out during the ceremony, they all deserve recognition for their contributions to the community. They make all of us better, not just for one night, but all year long.