Roses and Raspberries, Jan. 19

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

We hereby deliver:

• ROSES to Holly Mitchell and her sewing class at Albany Options School.

After seeing a call on social media from the Animal Rescue Craft Guild asking knitters around the world to create materials to help the millions of animals orphaned or injured in Australia’s catastrophic wildfires, Mitchell pitched the idea to her class.

The students responded enthusiastically and began sewing pouches for baby kangaroos and wallabies. Even though the students are all beginners, Mitchell reports they have thrown themselves into the work. The class also spent some time learning about the fires, which have charred an area larger than North Dakota, leaving more than two dozen people dead and killing an estimated 1 billion animals.

The kids are hoping to complete 40 pouches and ship them to Australia next week, if they can get enough material to complete the job and enough cash to cover shipping costs.