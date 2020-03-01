Roses and raspberries (March 1)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.
RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.
We hereby deliver:
• ROSES of consolation to the family of Tiffany Lazon, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances and is believed by authorities to be the victim of foul play.
The Albany woman, an Army veteran and mother of two, has not been seen or heard from by her family since Christmas Day. Her estranged husband, Craig Lazon, told police his wife had moved out of the state, but there were signs that might not be the case – she left behind her clothes, car, money and a pet cat.
Since then, additional evidence has emerged that suggests Tiffany Lazon might have been killed – including blood found on a circular saw and moving van used by her estranged husband. On Jan. 21, Craig Lazon was charged with her murder.
This week, about 50 friends and family members gathered in a rose garden in Eugene to celebrate Tiffany Lazon’s life and remember the things that made her special. We hope the ongoing police investigation gives them some answers, and if indeed Tiffany Lazon was murdered, we hope the legal system gives them justice.
• RASPBERRIES to thieves going after the catalytic converters in people’s vehicles.
The emissions control devices have been standard issue on cars and trucks sold in this country for decades, but recently they’ve become an attractive target for small-time criminals. That’s because prices have soared recently for precious metals used in the devices, such as platinum, rhodium and palladium. To cite one example, rhodium, which a few years ago sold for $600 an ounce, now commands a price of $7,000 an ounce.
According to police, all it takes is a hacksaw to cut through a vehicle’s exhaust pipes and remove the catalytic converter. Taller vehicles such as trucks and vans are often targeted, simply because they’re easy to crawl under, but passenger cars can be hit as well. Police advise residents to park in a secure location and be alert for cutting or grinding sounds late at night or early in the morning.
Replacing a catalytic converter can be pricey, costing anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars. Albany’s Mid-Willamette Valley Family YMCA was victimized on Valentine’s Day, when thieves swiped the converter from a bus used to transport kids participating in an after-school program. While these crimes often go unsolved, that’s not always the case. On Tuesday, Corvallis police arrested a 36-year-old Albany man on four counts of first-degree theft and other charges after he was allegedly found with four stolen catalytic converters.
• ROSES to all the public health officials and medical care providers working to contain the outbreak of the new coronavirus strain that was first detected in China and has now begun to spread around the world.
Worldwide, more than 83,000 people have been infected with the virus and more than 2,800 have died, most of them in China. The Oregon Health Authority on Friday announced the state’s first presumptive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and said another 76 residents were being monitored for symptoms. On Saturday, health officials in the Seattle area announced that a man there had died of COVID-19, the first reported death from the disease in the United States.
Emerging epidemics like this one can be scary, especially with the constant drumbeat of updates in today’s 24/7 news cycle. But it’s reassuring to know that, here in the mid-valley, measures are in place to respond to these sorts of threats to public health.
In response to the 2014 Ebola outbreak, Samaritan Health Services established the Northwest Biopreparedness Training Center at its hospital in Lebanon. As one of six Level 2 biopreparedness centers in the state, the Lebanon facility has trained local staff and more than 100 personnel from other health care systems in protocols for responding to infectious disease outbreaks, from the proper use of protective equipment to isolating infected patients and disposing of contaminated materials.
And public health workers in Linn and Benton counties are monitoring local populations for signs of the virus and working with health care providers to keep it in check. Time will tell how effective all these measures are, but it’s good to know there are trained professionals in our communities working to keep us safe.