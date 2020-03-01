Roses and raspberries (March 1)

• ROSES to all the public health officials and medical care providers working to contain the outbreak of the new coronavirus strain that was first detected in China and has now begun to spread around the world.

Worldwide, more than 83,000 people have been infected with the virus and more than 2,800 have died, most of them in China. The Oregon Health Authority on Friday announced the state’s first presumptive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and said another 76 residents were being monitored for symptoms. On Saturday, health officials in the Seattle area announced that a man there had died of COVID-19, the first reported death from the disease in the United States.

Emerging epidemics like this one can be scary, especially with the constant drumbeat of updates in today’s 24/7 news cycle. But it’s reassuring to know that, here in the mid-valley, measures are in place to respond to these sorts of threats to public health.