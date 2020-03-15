Roses and Raspberries (March 15)

ROSE (roz) n. One of the most beautiful of all flowers, a symbol of fragrance and loveliness. Often given as a sign of appreciation.

RASPBERRY (raz’ber’e) n. A sharp, scornful comment, criticism or rebuke; a derisive, splatting noise, often called the Bronx cheer.

Amid the daily tsunami of news this week about the widening coronavirus pandemic, it’s hard to think about anything else. With that in mind, here’s an all-coronavirus edition of Roses and Raspberries.

We hereby deliver:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• ROSES to the cleaning crews working tirelessly to keep the germs at bay. At schools and hospitals, restaurants and retail shops, government offices and private workplaces all over the mid-valley, workers are donning rubber gloves and rolling up their sleeves to combat the microscopic invader that has us all on edge. As we all know by now, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can lurk on all sorts of surfaces, where it can then infect more people. Cleanup crews are the unsung heroes of the epidemic, fighting back with powerful disinfectants and more frequent cleansing of tables, chairs, desks and “touchpoints” such as light switches, elevator buttons and doorknobs. Their efforts help protect us all.