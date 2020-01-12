Roses and Raspberries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

And on Thursday night, Rhianna Daniel, 11, died of injuries sustained when she was struck by a motorist on Wednesday while using a crosswalk on South Third Street in Corvallis.

It’s not always easy to sort through all the factors that may have been involved in a fatal crash, but with the new year less than two weeks old, we can all resolve to be more careful and attentive when we get behind the wheel. And we can urge our elected officials to do more to make our streets and highways safer for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

• RASPBERRIES to President Trump’s reckless and irresponsible brinksmanship in the Middle East.

It may well be, as the president insists, that Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s Quds Force, was a ruthless terrorist guilty of killing hundreds of Americans over the years. But he was also a revered figure in Iran, and his Jan. 2 killing – considered but rejected by previous administrations – has sparked a dangerous and destabilizing wave of reaction that runs counter to American interests in the Middle East.