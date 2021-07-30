Roundabouts are coming to South Corvallis

The session, which included perhaps 40 people through its two-plus hour run, brought out the largest number of Corvallis councilors for any non-City Council function in recent memory. Seven of the eight sitting councilors were on hand as well as a county commissioner, an ex-councilor, four city of Corvallis officials and six more from ODOT or the Kittelson and Associates consultancy which is working with the state on the project. There is clearly strong public interest in the project.

During the first hour, as consultants, councilors and community members put their heads together above the design charts and sprayed questions in all directions, the chatter produced such a din that some participants took to the 90-degree heat outside to save their ears.

The consultants then went through 30 minutes of slides before taking questions from the audience as well as those monitoring the session online.

ODOT hopes to adopt the plan by the winter of 2022, with the time between devoted to consideration of alternatives and plan development.

“I’m excited to see this work being done,” said Ward 9 Councilor Andrew Struthers, who added that he is hopeful that matters can move forward quickly “so we can start talking about funding.”