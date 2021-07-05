Saab story: A tale of two loves

Saabs came and went all during that time. In 2004, the same year Kopczynski began editing the newsletter, the couple came across a Saab at a convention that was nearly identical to Pat's first car. Its vehicle identification number was only 150 off from the one Pat had owned. They inquired about a sale, but at the time, the owner wasn't interested.

Five years later, the same Saab came up for sale at a different national convention. Kopczynski quietly made an arrangement with the owner, then got the event's emcee to give him the microphone for a minute during the final banquet of the event. He then got up on stage, told the story of meeting his wife and her original Saab, and said to Pat, "You see that Saab out on the parking lot? Here's the keys."

The couple went home in matching Saabs. "I had guys just glaring at me," Kopczynski said, laughing. "'Geez, Ray, I get my wife roses, you get yours a restored Saab.'"

It's not that Saabs are luxury vehicles. Created when the Svenska Aeroplan Akti Bolag (SAAB for short) switched from airplanes to vehicle manufacturing shortly after World War II, they were meant to help the company diversify.

The first production model Saab 92s rolled into view in 1949. They had water-cooled, two-cylinder, two-stroke engines with a horsepower of 25.