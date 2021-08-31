Saab trip: Never again, except for maybe next year

Talking with other Saab drivers was the best part of the trip, Kopczynski said. He received the Long Distance Award for his journey, and his rig won the People's Choice award for the 95-96 category. All during the convention, he shared tales of his travels with others at the convention, handing out flyers about his car and making deals for spare parts, such as a window-winder he suddenly found he needed.

When it was time to head back west, he figured by now, anything that was going to go wrong had already gone wrong.

He was 20 miles west of Three Forks, Montana, when the patched-up muffler began to lose hold.

When it went, it went with a bang. Even the headphones were no match for noise power of that magnitude.

"That made it so my car had no muffling at all. And that is teeth-rattling, brain-bending noise. That'll wake the dead," Kopczynski said.