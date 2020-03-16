Safe Camp hearing postponed

The Benton County Planning Commission has postponed a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday on a conditional use permit that would allow the First Congregational United Church of Christ to continue providing services to the homeless.
The hearing has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. on April 7 at the Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way.
Since mid-July, the church has been hosting up to 21 homeless people in a collection of tents and tarps on a small slice of its property at 4515 SW West Hills Road. Safe Camp, as it’s come to be known, has been operating under a series of temporary approvals from the county.
You have free articles remaining.
On Dec. 2 the church applied for a conditional use permit that would allow Safe Camp to continue to operate, and earlier this month church officials expanded their request to include accommodating homeless people in wooden “microshelters” as well as tents.
A new state law passed in response to a growing shortage of affordable housing allows local governments to authorize “transitional housing accommodations” within urban growth boundaries for people who lack permanent or safe shelter and who cannot be placed in other low-income housing.
First Congregational is one of several Corvallis-area churches working with the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition on a project to use microshelters — small wooden structures equipped with electric heaters and insulation for warmth and locking doors for safety and privacy — as a stopgap measure for people experiencing homelessness until they can find permanent housing.
The proposal is not without controversy, however.
Some of First Congregational’s neighbors have strongly opposed the church’s efforts to shelter the homeless, citing concerns about sanitation, fire, drugs, crime, noise and other issues.
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.