Sale draws a crowd to Lebanon Boys & Girls Club

LEBANON — The Boys & Girls Club in Lebanon became a home improvement center on Saturday and Sunday.

Hundreds of people visited the club to purchase items for their homes and gardens and at the same time support the efforts of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam.

Executive Director Kris Latimer said the sale was a tremendous success, exceeding $30,000 in sales by early Saturday afternoon. The sale continued through the late afternoon on Saturday and for a few hours on Sunday.

“We’ve actually sold $25,000 in product today,” Latimer said. “We invited volunteers and supporters last night for a little bit of a pre-sale and sold $5,000 or $6,000. All the big ticket stuff is gone now.”

Ben Gerig stopped by the sale to look for items for the home he is in the process of purchasing in Shedd.

“We were looking for some flooring but it looks like most of it is sold out already,” Gerig said.

Latimer said the supply of flooring and tile sold out quickly.

“It was overwhelming. When I got here this morning at 7:30, the parking lot was almost full already and we didn’t open until 9,” Latimer said.