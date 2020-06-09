Salem man sentenced to 10 years for Linn County sex crimes

Salem man sentenced to 10 years for Linn County sex crimes

A Salem man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex crimes during a hearing on Friday in Linn County Circuit Court.

Adam Scot Liechty pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree sex abuse.

The victim in the case is an elementary school aged girl and the crimes allegedly occurred between January 2017 and February 2019.

Per terms of the plea deal, a charge of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and three additional counts of first-degree sex abuse were dismissed.

Liechty had been scheduled for a three-day trial starting Aug. 17.

