Salem woman dies after crash at junction of highways 20, 22

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Salem woman died after a two-vehicle crash on Monday night at the junction of Highway 20 and Highway 22 in Linn County.

Kaitlyn Allen was 20.

The crash occurred at about 6:20 p.m., according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram 1500, operated by Corey Brett, 51, of Creswell, was westbound on Highway 20 when it turned left – across Highway 22 to stay on Highway 20 – and into the path of Allen’s Nissan Rogue, which was eastbound.

Allen was transported by helicopter ambulance to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend where she was pronounced deceased, the news release states.

Brett had no known injuries as a result of the crash.

OSP was assisted by Sisters Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 6