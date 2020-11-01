Salem woman gets four years for Linn County sex crimes

A Salem woman was sentenced to more than four years in prison for sex crimes during a hearing on Wednesday in Linn County Circuit Court.

Alysia Anne Pack, 35, had pleaded no contest on Oct. 2 to attempted second-degree sodomy, attempted second-degree rape and two counts of attempted first-degree sex abuse.

The victim in the case was younger than 14.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, and the crimes occurred in 2019.

Per terms of the negotiated settlement, a charge of second-degree rape was dismissed.

The plea deal, where Pack was convicted of lesser “attempted” crimes, allowed her to avoid a more serious prison sentence. She was initially charged Measure 11 crimes that carry mandatory minimum sentences of several years in prison, with no reductions.

Pack will be required to register as a sex offender.

Elijah Brown, Pack’s defense attorney, could not be reached for comment.

Keith Stein of the Linn County District Attorney’s Office handled the prosecution.

Judge David Delsman presided over the case.

