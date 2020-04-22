Samaritan Health Services ramps up coronavirus testing for patients

Samaritan Health Services announced it will expand COVID-19 testing by using its telehealth program to screen concerned patients with symptoms.
“We are happy to be able to offer testing to a wider group of patients,” said Dr. Adam Brady, with Samaritan Infectious Disease. “We hope increased testing availability will further help reduce the spread of the virus and help our communities get a better sense of how the disease is spreading.”
On Monday, the health system said in a news release that it has enough testing supplies and personal protective equipment to ramp up testing in Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties. After completing a doctor's visit — preferably through a virtual appointment — and getting an order for a test, patients with symptoms of coronavirus infection would be sent to a temporary testing site.
“By calling ahead or completing a telehealth visit, we can ensure that we are taking the appropriate precautions to keep you and our staff safe,” Brady said in the news release.
According to Samaritan officials, if a patient is advised to be tested, they would be contacted to schedule a date, time and location for the test. There are temporary sites in Corvallis, Depoe Bay and Lebanon for now, and more are being developed. People without an appointment will be turned away.
The health system said to look out for major symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, as well as mild symptoms like body aches, loss of sense of smell or taste and sore throat. Doctors are urged to order tests for all symptomatic patients, especially those working on the front lines and with preexisting conditions.
For more information, patients can contact their primary care provider.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.