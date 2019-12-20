Samaritan nurses carol for a contract

The songs may have been cheery, but the reason for the singing was a little less than jolly — stalled negotiations between Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center and its nurses union.

Around 25 Samaritan nurses and their supporters gathered in downtown Corvallis on Friday night to go caroling — and raise awareness about their side of the dispute.

Kevin Mealy, communications manager for the Oregon Nurses Association, which represents the hospital’s 500 nurses, said the nurses have been working without a contract since June, when their last contract expired.

Mealy said hospital management offered the nurses a new contract earlier this month, but the union rejected it because it reportedly failed to address two key demands: increased nursing staffing levels for the operating room and lower increases in costs for their own health care. Samaritan proposed to increase premiums up to 10 percent a year, and staffing levels, which the union contends are too low.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mealy said the nurses in the operating room are doing mandatory forced overtime and it creates an unsafe situation because they are too tired to work.

Melinda Colon, a Samaritan nurse for the last seven years, was part of the caroling group.