Samaritan pharmacies offer mail, curbside services (March 27)

Samaritan pharmacies offer mail, curbside services (March 27)

{{featured_button_text}}

To help patients and staff members maintain social distancing, Samaritan Pharmacy is offering temporary services so patients need not come into the retail pharmacies.

The services include mailing prescriptions, home delivery and curbside pickup at the pharmacies.

Samaritan Pharmacy now also offers home delivery for next-day service, when necessary, in Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon and Sweet Home.

Patients needing to come to the pharmacy for urgent needs can call from the parking lot. Staff will pick up the written prescription and deliver medication. This service is available in Albany and Corvallis, with parking spots marked for these patients.

Samaritan’s Lebanon pharmacy will be drive-through only until further notice.

Further information is available at Samaritan Pharmacy — Geary Street: 1700 Geary St. NE, Albany, 541-812-5544; Samaritan Pharmacy — Elm Street: 1010 Seventh Ave. SW, Albany, 541-812-5070; Samaritan Pharmacy — Corvallis: 3521 NW Samaritan Drive, Suite 202, 541-768-5230; Samaritan Pharmacy — Lebanon: 675 N. Fifth St., Lebanon, 541-451-7119.

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Clean hands for everyone
Local

Clean hands for everyone

  • Updated

Niels Nielsen sat in his Corvallis driveway Friday morning, frantically trying to finish three makeshift contraptions that he believes can hel…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News