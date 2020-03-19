Samaritan seeks donations of personal protective equipment
Samaritan seeks donations of personal protective equipment

  • Updated
Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

Samaritan Health Services is asking for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE for short) and testing supplies as it ramps up efforts to care for patients infected with COVID-19, the infectious respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The mid-valley health care network issued a statement on Thursday appealing for donations of facemasks of all kinds (not just the N-95 masks designed for use with respirators) as well as disposable gowns and gloves, citing a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Samaritan also needs eye protection, swabs, viral transport tubes and 70% isopropyl alcohol. The organization will accept donations of both opened and unopened packages of PPE and other supplies.

Dentists are encouraged to donate, as are medical clinics that are scaling back services in response to Gov. Kate Brown’s order to halt all non-emergency medical procedures. Donations can also come from industries such as construction, veterinary care, manufacturing, brewing and mining.

To make a donation, call 541-768-6924 or email SHSFoundations@samhealth.org. Donations may be tax-deductible.

