Samaritan sells Wiley Creek Community in Sweet Home

“We’re excited to provide this service up here,” said Milt Moran, co-chair and board member of the Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation. “Fire and ambulance provides most emergency care in this area.”

The Sweet Home Fire District is spread thin, however, because it responds to calls clear out in rural Lane County, near Blue Pool right off Highway 126.

Samaritan actually has plans for improvements to every one of their hospitals in Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties.

The new Sweet Home clinic is planned to go on the corner lot of the field in front of the existing retirement community. The large rock sign for Wiley Creek will likely have to come down to make room for the project. A new sign is expected to be installed in the next year, officials said.

Aside from an urgent care clinic, the new building will also house primary care offices. It will also have a pad on the roof so that helicopter ambulances can bring patients directly to the urgent care clinic from the scene of an emergency, or from other area hospitals.

“It was a mutually beneficial deal for both Mosaic and Samaritan and both companies will be working within their core competencies,” said Lebanon hospital CEO Marty Cahill said of the Wiley Creek sale.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

