Santiam Canyon residents told to evacuate

The Marion County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation notice for the Santiam Canyon from the community of Mehama east to Big Cliff Dam, including Mill, City, Gates and the North Fork corridor.

Residents are being urged to leave the area immediately.

The agency also has requested that Highway 22 because closed eastbound from Stayton to Santiam Junction to allow evacuees and fire personnel safe passage.

An information line for impacted residents is being established by Marion County Emergency Management at 503-391-7294. Closure updates will be posted to Marion County Sheriff's Office social media sites as they become available.

