Santiam Christian Graduates 2020

Santiam Christian hosted a virtual Baccalaureate service at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 29. Chosen by the Class of 2020 the senior speakers were graduates Austin Bradford and Sophey Roberts and teacher Esther Knaupp. The parents chosen to pray over their class were Rob Verdeyen and Jennifer Preston. Reflections of Class Advisors Aimee Braukman and Sami Beam were also shared. Lauryn Penner sang It is Well (Through it All) and Haley Cook, Kyndall Davis, Devin Premsingh, Amanda Preson, and Joise Risinger Signed the song Old Friends.