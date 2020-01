A "Military Services Academies Information Night" will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the MAP Room in the high school building at Santiam Christian School, 7220 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village.

Representatives from the U.S. Military Academies at West Point and Annapolis, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy will be on hand for the session.