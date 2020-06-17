Santiam Jr/Sr High School 2020 Graduates

Santiam High School 2020 Graduates
Graduating seniors at Santiam Jr/Sr High School will have a drive-in movie style ceremony with a combination of video footage and live ceremony items. Ceremony will begin with a video of students walking in to “Pomp and Circumstance,” played on the Jumbotron. A welcome message will follow, with student speakers and guest speaker live on the stage. Students will individually walk across the stage for the awarding of their diploma. Video footage previously recorded will be used for the tassel moving and cap throwing.
Aiden Aerni
Elijah Aguero
Arlo Benolken
Dakota Brand Paxton
Logan Camenzind
Emilio Cardenas-Hochstetler
Jasmyn Clark
Hailey Conner
Quinten Cook
Brody Davidson
Jakob Dixon
McKenzie Dodge
Kobe Dyer
Ethan Hicks
Avaya Johnston
Cassandra Klagge
Haley Kosack
Sarah Lemmer
Bibiana Lopez
Scott Matson
Tzeitel McCormick
Zachary Mitchell
Liliana Morales
Kimberley Nunez
Rodolfo Perdomo-Funes
Tyson Prindel
Hunter Reeser
Riley Rothrock
Patience Smith
James Russell
Autumn Terry
Colin Thurston
Corey Titus
Issac Turner
Randy Turpin
Jillian Urban
Destiny Waterworth
Seth Wattenbarger
Weston Watts
