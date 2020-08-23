Santiam Pass Ski Lodge effort gets grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Santiam Pass Ski Lodge has been awarded a new grant of $22,684 from the Oregon Cultural Trust.

The grant will be used to complete Phase One of the renovation of the historic building, where the exterior of the lodge will be restored to its original look. During Phase One, the building also will be protected from the elements – and wild critters that have called it home over the last few decades.

This is the second year that the Oregon Cultural Trust has awarded a grant to the Friends of Santiam Pass Ski Lodge. Last year’s grant from the organization was used to install a new electrical system.

The Santiam Pass Ski Lodge was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1940 and was a favorite all-season Oregon destination for 40 years.

The structure closed in 1986 and was vacant for more than 30 years until the friends group was created to restore the building.

The lodge will be a multipurpose community center that will be open to the public, available as a rental venue, and sponsor community events.

The Santiam Pass Ski Lodge is on the National Register of Historic Places and is under the supervision of the Willamette National Forest, McKenzie River Ranger District.