Santiam reforestation efforts underway

Private problems

Of course, not everyone has the resources of government-level funding and research. Private landowners were hit the hardest by many of these fires, and they require guidance and assistance from agencies such as ODF to ensure that recovery efforts are successful.

ODF Family Forestland Coordinator Ryan Gordon, who focuses on private lands affected by wildfires, says that it has been a costly and time-intensive process that will take years.

“For a lot of smaller land owners … forest management isn’t what they do every day,” he said. “And suddenly now there (are) a lot of unanswered questions for them.”

Gordon's job is to help private land owners navigate all the ecological and financial hurdles that are necessary to secure seedlings and maintain a diversity of trees in Oregon’s forests. Average property owners don’t know what times of year certain seedlings should be planted, for example, let alone how they are going to afford the price of new trees when the fires already set them back financially.

“This is potentially a huge loss,” Gordon said. “A fire comes through and sets you back … and a lot of these people are having to harvest a lot sooner than they normally would have. There’s really no safety net or insurance for that.”