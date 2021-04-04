Santiam reforestation efforts underway

Reforestation efforts are already underway in some parts of Oregon’s forests that were affected by the Labor Day fires last year. While tens of thousands of trees have been replanted and even more seeds have been dispersed via aerial drops, it will still be a years-long undertaking to build back the Santiam State Forest and other areas that were devastated by the Beachie Creek Fire and the Lionshead Fire.
The first thing to understand about Oregon’s forests is that there is a real patchwork of ownership in some places, especially in the Santiam Canyon, where wildfires burned more than 16,000 acres of state forest land and 38,000 acres of federal Bureau of Land Management woods in both Linn and Marion counties. The nearby Willamette National Forest, managed by the U.S. Forest Service, saw more than 175,000 acres affected to varying degrees, though that number also includes the Holiday Farm Fire in Lane County.
In total, wildfires in 2020 burned about 1.2 million acres of woodlands statewide, more than 500,000 of which were on non-federal lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry or other state agencies.
While both state and federal lands were hit, about 370,000 affected acres were also on privately owned land, mostly industrial parcels. That means a big hit to Oregon’s timber industry.
While salvage efforts are underway, there is likely no avoiding a financial set-back for many of the property owners who were affected, from large timber outfits to small, family-owned plots. While reforestation efforts are ongoing, it’s a complex and long-term process that is affected by everything from weather to the supply of new trees and, of course, money.
The Oregon Department of Forestry estimates that about 3 million seedlings will be required for initial reforestation efforts in its North Cascade region, which includes the landscape that was affected by the Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires, as well as the Riverside Fire that burned east of Molalla. So far, they’ve managed to plant around 400,000 by hand, and thousands more seeds were dispersed via helicopter drops.
“We’re trying to accomplish in years what we normally measure in decades,” said ODF spokesman Jason Cox.
Natural processes
It’s also important to note that not all the reforestation has to be done by humans. Natural regrowth will happen in areas that were the least affected. Burning trees naturally scatter seeds around the ground, replenishing the areas damaged — if conditions are right.
“Forests are resilient and will recover naturally from wildfire,” said Joan Schmidgall, public affairs officer with the Forest Service's Sweet Home Ranger District. “However, planting is a way to help forested landscapes recover at a much quicker pace than may happen naturally.”
Unfortunately, some of the spots that burned the hottest were right within the Santiam Canyon. Even with warnings about significant winds over Labor Day weekend, no one was prepared for just how fast the winds that shot through the area were — estimated at 50 to 80 mph during some parts of the weekend.
Those hurricane-force wind levels turned fires that were mostly burning harmlessly into full-blown blazes that took weeks and millions of dollars in suppression efforts to contain. The narrow Santiam Canyon became a bellows that fed blazes on both sides of the river that separates Linn and Marion counties.
“This is not normal," said John Walter, an ODF reforestation specialist who oversees the planting crews in the canyon, as he pointed to severely burnt trees. "We don't usually have fires that burn this hot right near water like that."
ODF crews are planting about 10,000 trees per day by hand, with efforts beginning last December. Initially, crews were planting Douglas firs and other evergreens that can survive the winter. Over the past several weeks, they’ve focused on red alders and western hemlocks, which must be planted after the last freeze of the year.
On the federal side, agencies are still determining the scope of efforts that are needed. BLM crews are focusing on clearing hazard trees in recreation areas, and the U.S. Forest Service has spent the past several months surveying the damage to see what areas require direct replanting.
So far, the Forest Service has identified 40,000 acres of national forest lands that are in need of direct replanting. Most of that “won’t be feasible to plant,” said Schmidgall, but the agency expects to plant more than 200,000 seedlings this fall, with another 288,000 next spring.
Private problems
Of course, not everyone has the resources of government-level funding and research. Private landowners were hit the hardest by many of these fires, and they require guidance and assistance from agencies such as ODF to ensure that recovery efforts are successful.
ODF Family Forestland Coordinator Ryan Gordon, who focuses on private lands affected by wildfires, says that it has been a costly and time-intensive process that will take years.
“For a lot of smaller land owners … forest management isn’t what they do every day,” he said. “And suddenly now there (are) a lot of unanswered questions for them.”
Gordon's job is to help private land owners navigate all the ecological and financial hurdles that are necessary to secure seedlings and maintain a diversity of trees in Oregon’s forests. Average property owners don’t know what times of year certain seedlings should be planted, for example, let alone how they are going to afford the price of new trees when the fires already set them back financially.
“This is potentially a huge loss,” Gordon said. “A fire comes through and sets you back … and a lot of these people are having to harvest a lot sooner than they normally would have. There’s really no safety net or insurance for that.”
While there are federal cost-share revenues that these land owners can use to recoup 75 percent of their reforestation costs, they have to shoulder the costs up-front and then be reimbursed afterward by these federal programs. These reimbursements are also contingent on landowners receiving certification from ODF showing that they’ve followed proper replanting practices.
It also doesn’t help that everyone, from state agencies to private timber outfits and those who own just a few acres, is vying for the same limited pool of seeds and seedlings from Pacific Northwest nurseries.
With fires all over Oregon, California and Washington, the demand far outpaces supply — even with trees and seeds coming from Washington, Idaho and the Canadian province of British Columbia.
“In terms of need, we’re estimating a broad range of 80 to 140 million seedlings in demand for non-federal land,” Gordon said.
That makes it hard to meet the recommended goal of replanting within two years after a large fire event, for both private land owners and public agencies.
It’s also not simply putting the same species of tree into the same areas as those that burned. Trees that are bred to survive in certain climates and at certain elevations can’t be simply replaced by another tree of the same species that’s used to completely different conditions.
"You can’t just plant any tree anywhere," said Gordon. "It's got to be the right tree in the right place … adapted to the specific site where we’re trying to plant it."
Of course, the question remains whether this devastation, not usually seen on this side of Cascades, is going to be a recurring threat or a once-in-a-generation calamity. No one exactly knows, and experts are preparing for the likelihood that climate change will continue to lead to extremely dry conditions that are ripe for wildfires.