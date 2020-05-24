Scappoose man killed in crash east of Idanha on Highway 22E

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Scappoose man died in an early Sunday morning crash on Highway 22E east of Idanha in Linn County, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.

Brian Beveridge was 48.

According to the news release, state troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at about 1:29 a.m. Sunday at milepost 64.5, near Minto Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Subaru Legacy driven by Beveridge was traveling westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a Nissan Frontier operated by Matthew Baker, 49, of Bend.

Baker was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OSP was assisted by Detroit/Idanha Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0