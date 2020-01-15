School delays and snow routes for Wednesday (updated 7:20 a.m.)
School delays and snow routes for Wednesday (updated 7:20 a.m.)

  • Updated
The Jefferson School District and Santiam Canyon School District are closed due to weather issues, and several area schools are on two-hour delays for Wednesday, including those in Albany, Philomath, Monroe, Alsea and more.

Here's a closer look at mid-Willamette Valley school delays and snow routes for Wednesday. (Updated 7:20 a.m.)

Albany Christian School is on a two-hour delay, with no preschool and no morning kindergarten will be held. Child care will begin at 10 a.m.

The Alsea School District is on a two-hour delay.

Family Tree Relief Nursery is on a two-hour delay, with no morning preschool.

Greater Albany Public Schools are on a two-hour delay. 

The Jefferson School District is closed due to ice. 

Kidco Head Start Philomath and Jefferson Center classes are cancelled, Riverside morning classes cancelled, and full day class on a two-hour delay.

Lebanon Community Schools buses are on snow routes. (Lacomb School is closed for a water issue.)

Linn Benton Lincoln ESD is on a two-hour delay, with no morning early intervention/preschool.

Monroe School District is on a two-hour delay.

The Philomath School District is on a two-hour delay with all buses except for 42, 46 and 47 on snow routes.

Santiam Canyon School District is closed for Wednesday, with no preschool.

Willamette Leadership Academy is on a two-hour delay.

