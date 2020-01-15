The Jefferson School District and Santiam Canyon School District are closed due to weather issues, and several area schools are on two-hour delays for Wednesday, including those in Albany, Philomath, Monroe, Alsea and more.

Here's a closer look at mid-Willamette Valley school delays and snow routes for Wednesday. (Updated 7:20 a.m.)

Albany Christian School is on a two-hour delay, with no preschool and no morning kindergarten will be held. Child care will begin at 10 a.m.

The Alsea School District is on a two-hour delay.

Family Tree Relief Nursery is on a two-hour delay, with no morning preschool.

Greater Albany Public Schools are on a two-hour delay.

The Jefferson School District is closed due to ice.

Kidco Head Start Philomath and Jefferson Center classes are cancelled, Riverside morning classes cancelled, and full day class on a two-hour delay.

Lebanon Community Schools buses are on snow routes. (Lacomb School is closed for a water issue.)