School districts bouyed by federal funds

When schools closed to in-person learning last April, there was uncertainty around nearly every aspect of education: What would school look like? How would kids eat? When would they come back to classrooms? And how are we going to pay for it?
The federal CARES Act, which provided funds aimed at softening the blow dealt by COVID-19 to cities, businesses, individuals and schools, set aside $14 billion for education.
Locally, that money went to help feed children at meal sites and purchase technology to help them learn from home. And it will continue to aid district budgets through the next year.
Greater Albany Public Schools initially received $1.8 million to get them through the beginning days of COVID.
According to GAPS interim director of finance Jim Scherzinger, most of that has been spent on the goods and services most needed in the beginning days of the pandemic, including personal protective equipment, meals and technology.
The district is expecting another $7 million in federal relief funds that will go towards maintaining district service levels.
"The issue is that what the district has done during COVID is we've maintained staffing in the schools at the level it was the year before," Scherzinger said. "We will maintain it into this next year. But on the other hand, a lot of kids didn't show up, so I think a fair amount of that money will go to maintaining the level we have because we don't know what will happen this year."
About 1,000 kids went missing from GAPS during COVID, with about 600 transitioning to an online-based program that is separate from comprehensive distance learning. Another 400 or so did not enroll in either a brick-and-mortar school or an online program.
Schools receive funding, in part, based on the number of students enrolled in the district. When enrollment drops, so does funding.
"We think a lot of parents with a kindergartner decided it wasn't worth it and kept the kids at home for a year," Scherzinger said, adding that about 40% of the 400 kids would have been in kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year.
The assumption of the district, Scherzinger said, is that those students will return in September as in-person learning returns.
"There's a lot of uncertainty in our budget," he said.
Given that, the federal funds will go toward maintaining service levels and continuing to invest in technology like Chromebooks for students.
The same is true in Corvallis.
According to Corvallis School District spokesperson Brenda Downum, the district is expecting to receive between $6 million and $7 million in CARES Act funding and is planning to spend some of that money on programs aimed at helping students bounce back from the effects of the pandemic.