School districts buoyed by federal funds

When schools closed to in-person learning last April, there was uncertainty around nearly every aspect of education: What would school look like? How would kids eat? When would they come back to classrooms? And how are we going to pay for it?

The federal CARES Act, which provided funds aimed at softening the blow dealt by COVID-19 to cities, businesses, individuals and schools, set aside $14 billion for education.

Locally, that money went to help feed children at meal sites and purchase technology to help them learn from home. And it will continue to aid district budgets through the next year.

Greater Albany Public Schools initially received $1.8 million to get them through the beginning days of COVID.

According to GAPS interim director of finance Jim Scherzinger, most of that has been spent on the goods and services most needed in the beginning days of the pandemic, including personal protective equipment, meals and technology.

The district is expecting another $7 million in federal relief funds that will go towards maintaining district service levels.