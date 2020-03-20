School foundation sets out to raise $50,000 for student needs during closure

The Corvallis Public Schools Foundation announced Friday that it was partnering with the school district to provide essentials for students during the closure due to COVID-19.

“We’re committed to doing everything we can to help,” said Mike Sheets, CPSF Board Chair in a statement. “This situation is intensifying the needs of families who were already in a precarious place.”

Gov. Kate Brown closed schools until April 28 in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, putting in place guidelines for districts to continue feeding students at meal sites and provide supplemental educational opportunities.

According to CPSF, nearly 1,900 students in the Corvallis School District are enrolled in the free lunch program with 500 additional students qualifying for the reduced-lunch program. The district currently has four meal sites around the district providing free breakfast and lunch for children in the area.

On Friday, the Foundation announced it set a goal of raising $50,000 to continue providing basics for students.

Citizens Bank will match the first $15,000 in contributions and $6,000 worth of grocery gift cards were donated by individuals and faith communities.