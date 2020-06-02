School in the fall will not look the same

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Schools, closed since April, will welcome students again in the fall--it just won't look the way it used to. And just how different it will be, no one knows.

On Monday, Greater Albany Public Schools Superintendent Melissa Goff briefed the board on the latest developments surrounding the re-opening of schools in the state. The Oregon Department of Education has the final say on how schools in the state will operate and locally, schools will follow ODE and state requirements--not county rules.

"What we know is that what we know may change," Goff told the board of the fluid situation.

GAPS will be inviting community input regarding school openings but tentative plans, Goff said, may utilize a hybrid model--a combination of in-person and distance learning.

Students who received Chromebooks are being asked to keep them over the summer and, Goff said, GAPS is purchasing additional computers for the fall.

When students do return, it will likely be with masks and just how many students will be in a room or a bus is still undecided.