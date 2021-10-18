School staff vaccine mandates: Most meet Oct. 18 deadline, others take unpaid leave

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Because processing exemptions and vaccination status has consumed so much time, GAPS administrators have not had time to consider exemption requests from volunteers. This means that all volunteers, and anyone who works for the district in any capacity, will be in compliance with the state’s vaccine mandate.

Other local school districts are feeling the blow of lost staff as well.

“We are short on substitutes, classified employees and bus drivers,” said Susanne Stefani, communications director for Lebanon School District. “As of today we have lost another few staff members as well, primarily classified staff members.”

Various Facebook groups in the mid-Willamette Valley had posts about scheduled walkouts in protest of the mandate, and many parents commented, saying they had called their child out of school in protest of the mandate and in support of staff who remain unvaccinated.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Stefani, along with spokespersons for school districts in Corvallis and Philomath, said that the vast majority of their staff had submitted proof of vaccination. But there are some who have yet to comply.

“It’s just a sad situation because we put a lot into our employees and they put a lot of their work into us,” Stefani said. “And here we are.”

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.