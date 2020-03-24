Schools expand food pick-up sites

Mid-valley school districts have announced a number of new places for kids to pick up free meals while the novel coronavirus outbreak keeps classrooms shuttered.

Albany

Starting Wednesday, Greater Albany Public Schools will hand out breakfast and lunch bags to any young person from 1 to 18 years old at Albany Meadows Apartments and the Columbus Greens, Lake Creek Ranch and Three Lakes Estates mobile home parks in addition to 13 other locations already offering the service.

“Our services are considered essential,” said school district spokesman Andrew Tomsky. “We’re trying to hit as many spots as possible.”

Every weekday — regardless of spring break or other days off on the school calendar — volunteers and school nutrition staff will be handing out pre-packaged food. Kids can pick up both breakfast and lunch if they want to.

The packs, Tomsky said, generally include what students would get on a regular school day and are designed to be “healthy and nutritional.”

Mom and dad can’t come on their own — kids have to be present to get their meals, Tomsky said. But they don’t have to be enrolled in Albany schools to get food.