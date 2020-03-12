Schools limit trips, games amid COVID-19

East Linn Christian Academy in Lebanon canceled classes for Thursday and Friday and will make a decision about next week within the next few days. Several of the students' parents work in a facility recently found to have two cases of the virus in Linn County.

Sand Ridge Charter School in Lebanon has closed for the remainder of the week and re-open March 30 after spring break.

Statewide, COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus, has impacted 24 people with positive tests. No deaths have been reported. Most recently, two individuals at Edward C. Allworth veterans' home in Lebanon were diagnosed with the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and the Oregon Health Authority, those with underlying health conditions and the elderly should avoid going out into the public as much as possible. To prevent the spread of the illness, both organizations recommend social distancing — staying 3-6 feet away from other people and to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes and to stay at home if you are sick.

"We do want to share that, according to the CDC, a vast majority (84%) of COVID-19 cases are mild," Goff said. "General household cleaners can be used to kill the virus and all surfaces should be cleaned frequently. We remind you to keep taking steps you can to keep yourself and your students healthy."

