Science Pub Corvallis scheduled for March 9

Learn more about what scientists know about human milk and how premature infants digest at the next Science Pub Corvallis, scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Old World Deli, 341 Second St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Dallas, an assistant professor of nutrition at Oregon State University's College of Public Health and Human Sciences, will speak on the subject. Along with colleagues at the Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, he leads studies of milk composition and digestion.

Science Pub is free. However, due to its popularity, registration is required. Those wishing to attend can register online at http://bit.ly/2SHU1mc, contact University Events at 541-737-4717, or email events@oregonstate.edu. Walk-ins are welcome, but will not be admitted to the reserved seating area until 6 p.m.

For more information visit http://terra.oregonstate.edu/science-pub-corvallis/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0