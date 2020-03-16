Scio City Hall closes to public

Scio City Hall has closed to the public until further notice.
Essential staff will be available for phone calls and email correspondence from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Thursday, however.
For regular day-to-day city service questions call 503-394-3342 or email City Hall at cityofscio@smt-net.com
For Public Works emergencies call 541-619-8152, 541-405-5723 or 541-401-3526.
For regular public safety questions or concerns contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.