Scio City Hall closes to public

  Updated
Scio City Hall has closed to the public until further notice. 

Essential staff will be available for phone calls and email correspondence from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Thursday, however.

For regular day-to-day city service questions call 503-394-3342 or email City Hall at cityofscio@smt-net.com 

For Public Works emergencies call 541-619-8152, 541-405-5723 or 541-401-3526.

For regular public safety questions or concerns contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.

