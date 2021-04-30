 Skip to main content
Scio man killed in collision near Turner
Scio man killed in collision near Turner

scio-crash

Here is a look at the crash scene near Turner where a Scio man was killed Friday when his motorcycle collided with a Honda Accord (left).

 Marion County Sheriff's Office

A 66-year-Scio man was killed Friday in a head-on collision near Turner.

Wayne Laird died when his motorcycle was struck by a green Honda Accord on Turner Road near Ahrens Road. Initial information at the scene indicates the Accord was traveling northbound on Turner Road when it went into the oncoming lane, striking the motorcyclist.

Laird was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Accord, who was not injured, remained on scene following the crash. The name of the driver is not being released at this time.

Investigators from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office CRASH team responded to lead the investigation. Turner Road was closed to traffic for approximately 4½ hours while investigators processed the scene. It remains an ongoing investigation; no arrests related to the crash have been made and no additional information is available for release.

