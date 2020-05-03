Scio sex offender gets 10 years in prison for new sex crimes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Scio man who was already a registered sex offender has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for new sex crimes.

Wayne Judson Moody, 53, pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree sex abuse and one count of attempted first-degree sex abuse in Linn County Circuit Court on April 17.

The crimes occurred between July 2018 and January 2019. The victim was an adolescent girl, according to court paperwork.

Moody was arrested in June 2019 after an investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

He was initially charged with three counts of first-degree sex abuse. He pleaded to a lesser charge in one of the counts as part of the negotiated settlement.

Moody has a previous sex crimes conviction, from 1999 in Linn County, for first-degree sex abuse.

Kyle Odegard

