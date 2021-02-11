Scott Martelle: Senate Republicans on trial, too

With former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial underway in the Senate, the nation's attention is, once again, drawn to a man who craves it like a drug.

But the focus really ought to be on the members of the Senate, on us as a nation, and on whether we are capable of using the tools the Constitution set out to protect the democracy from a president — any president — who abuses the power granted by the people to serve his own interests.

The impeachment trial is about what Trump did with that presidential authority, but it also offers yet another chance for the mechanisms of democracy to do what they are supposed to — check and balance.

Trump was impeached by the House for, in essence, fanning the flames of discontent by attacking the legitimacy of an election he lost, and encouraging his backers to descend on Washington, D.C., to disrupt the certification of the Electoral College vote.

That's not a policy dispute. That's not the regular machinations of politics, no matter how cynical it can get. And Trump's incitement conflicted with a fundamental element of a mature democracy: the peaceful transfer of political power.

It was thuggery. It was an attempted coup, a failed effort to use the might of a mob to stop the confirmation of election results.