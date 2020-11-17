Scott Sumner: Recovery must come before reform agenda

Furthermore, the optimal minimum wage rate varies widely by state; what's appropriate for California may not be appropriate for Mississippi or West Virginia. Each state should have some latitude to make its own decisions, reflecting local differences in worker productivity and cost of living. It is worth noting that even Trump-friendly Florida recently voted to gradually raise its minimum wage to $15. Federalism on this issue does not mean that nothing will be done in red states.

Even if the administration decides to go ahead with a higher federal minimum wage, it should delay any major increases for a few years in order to hasten the labor market's recovery from the 2020 economic shock. Once a vaccine is available, it is important that policy not impede the rebuilding of key sectors of the economy, such as hotels, restaurants and other service industries. Minimum wage increases are less likely to cost people their jobs when the labor market is already strong.

Fiscal stimulus is one popular method for boosting the economic recovery, but even if this course is blocked in the Senate, there are other methods to promote economic growth. For instance, the Fed can be encouraged to engage in additional asset purchases, including for corporate bonds if necessary, as required to achieve its 2% inflation target and higher levels of employment.