Jojo Zavaleta, 13, of Philomath nearly had everything he wanted in his grasp.

But "there were a lot of kids," he said after an egg hunt Saturday, April 8 in Adair Village. "They were very fast."

Close Photos: Hunters scramble for eggs in Adair Village

Jojo stuffed plastic eggs into his shirt and ended the event with several handfuls of sugary confections. He sat at a bench in Adair County Park and reflected on his motivation to be there.

"I wanted to be with my sister and family," Jojo said. "And one of the main reasons was to eat candy."

Volunteers with Revivify Adair Village, a church-backed effort to rejuvenate the small incorporated city north of Corvallis, stuffed and hid more than 8,000 plastic eggs for the group's Easter Egg-stravaganza event.

Graice Gerlach, a staffer at Village Church, said bounce houses and food vendors at the egg hunt also were part of the outreach organization's effort that drew a crowd of hundreds.

"That's our campaign," Gerlach said. "To bring new life to Adair Village."

