Seat yourself: sidewalk seating comes to downtown

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When COVID-19 forced local businesses to close, it meant empty dining halls throughout Albany's downtown. Restaurants, once bustling, echoed empty until Linn County received the green light to enter phase one of Gov. Kate Brown's reopening plan earlier this month.

The designation means that restaurants can seat customers again — six feet apart. For many, that means fewer crowds given the size of their dining rooms.

But thanks to an idea from Mayor Sharon Konopa, business is flowing out into the street.

"After hearing from businesses over their concerns in complying with the state rules to reopen, it seemed challenging to space the tables apart while providing enough seating to make it feasible for the owner," said Konopa of the city's new sidewalk seating permit: the SEAT program.

"I thought of allowing restaurants to temporarily use the sidewalk or bordering public space for tables," she said.

The permits are free and expire on Oct. 31 of this year.

Calapooia BrewPub was the first business to receive one.

"It's about being able to serve our customers," said the BrewPub's Caitlin Prueitt.