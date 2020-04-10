Second body found near Sweet Home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SWEET HOME — For the second time in a week, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found east of Sweet Home, according to Sheriff Jim Yon.

About 5 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office received a report that hikers had found human remains in the 41000 block of Upper Calapooia Drive, about seven miles east of the Holley Market.

Yon said some clothing was found along with bones tentatively believed to be from a male who was reported missing in 2011.

Yon said the materials will be taken next week to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Salem.

Yon said the remains were found on a steep hillside in densely forested land owned by Weyerhaeuser about a mile off the roadway.

LCSO staff could not get to the site until Thursday, after Weyerhaeuser cleared an overgrown road to provide access.

“Even then we had to use our side-by-side ATV to get to the site,” Yon said.

The LCSO Search and Rescue Team assisted with the recovery effort.