Sediment produces plume in Marys River

Benton County is warning members of the public not to swim or engage in other recreation activities in the Marys River.

A bank-to-bank plume of fine particulate matter and sediment is on the river between Philomath and Avery Park in Corvallis, Benton County officials said.

The turbid water plume resulted from water overflow during standard basalt blasting that occurred at a quarry north of Marys River Estates. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality responded to thes overflow incident.

The plume reached the city of Philomath’s municipal water intake around 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The intake system functioned properly and shut down before allowing sediment into the city’s water supply. City staff cleared the blockage of sediment and the system returned to full use. The city’s water supply was not impacted.

Following the water outflow event, the quarry performed mitigation to prevent further spillage. However, a second overflow incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Thursday afternoon and another turbid water plume in the Marys River was spotted west of Philomath.