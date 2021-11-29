See's it while you can: Storied candy shop comes to Corvallis (temporarily)

A temporary See’s Candies shop has popped up in Corvallis at 946 NW Garfield Ave., Suite 108, in advance of the holiday season. The chocolate shop opened Wednesday, Nov. 24 and will remain open until Dec. 24.

“It’s the perfect time to be open for the holidays — whether for celebrations, or students to bring gifts home in exchange for doing laundry,” said Pat Egan, See’s president and CEO, who is also an Oregon State University alum.

See’s has 250 year-round shops, and opens an additional 100-150 temporary shops around the holidays. Egan said that Corvallis presented a good opportunity for a temporary shop as the Beavers are preparing to go to a bowl game this year, and people need to stock up on candy that travels well.

The candy brand is celebrating its 100th year in 2021, and to celebrate, new packaging includes the Centennial Christmas tin, an ornament in the shape of a classic shop and a lollipop cover with a llama on ice skates.

The last Sweet of the Month this year is the Holiday Bordeaux, which is a milk or dark Bordeaux covered in white chocolate with red and green sprinkles. The classic gift sets and assortments are also available in stores.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

See’s has other OSU ties with three alumni in leadership roles: John Dodge, chief operating officer; Chad Paulson, senior vice president of human resources; and Rian McCartan, director of retail sales. The temporary shop in Corvallis is currently hiring OSU students, and the store manager, Emily, is an OSU student herself.

See’s has been in Oregon since 1969, with shops in Eugene and Salem. This is the first shop in the mid-Willamette Valley, and Egan believes the customer base here will be excited to have a See’s in town, even temporarily.

“Because of that growth and the positive place Corvallis has become, I think it’s definitely worthy of having a See’s holiday shop,” Egan said. “Our initial sales have been very good, and on par or above our average with other holiday shops. So in the first few days, at least, we feel good about our decision.”

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.