Selmet fined $70K by DEQ

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined Selmet $70,200 for citations associated with its mishandling of hazardous waste materials.
The company manufactures titanium parts used in the aerospace industry at 33992 Seven Mile Lane, southeast of Albany.
A company spokesman did not return an email seeking comment on the DEQ’s actions.
According to a letter to Selmet officials from Kieran O’Donnell, manager of DEQ’s office of compliance and enforcement, Selmet was penalized for failing to determine if wastes generated at the facility were hazardous on two occasions; transporting waste without hazardous waste manifests; storing hazardous waste in open and undated containers; failing to amend its contingency plan to include a primary hazardous waste storage area; and failing to provide annual personnel training in hazardous waste requirements.
Selmet was also cited but not fined for 12 violations of hazardous waste, used oil and universal waste management regulations.
According to DEQ:
• Selmet generates more than 2,200 pounds of hazardous waste per month, yet the company does not have a permit to “treat, store, or dispose of hazardous waste at the facility.”
• Other violations included more than one count of transporting totes of waste fixer solution (more than 25,000 pounds in one instance) to a disposal site in Washington as a non-hazardous material. Selmet also failed to designate the waste as hazardous on its hazardous waste manifest.
• The company stored broken mercury-containing fluorescent lamps in an open 55 gallon drum that was not properly labeled.
• The company stored hazardous waste in an open-sided storage area.
• The company did not provide emergency response or decontamination equipment such as a fire extinguisher or spill containment equipment.
• The company did not conduct weekly inspections of its secondary storage areas.
DEQ officials noted that Selmet has significantly expanded production and the facility footprint since the agency’s last inspection in 2016, but has also decreased resources to the environmental health and safety department.
DEQ has labeled the company a “significant noncomplier,” because it reportedly has “not completed all the requested corrective actions” based on a pre-enforcement notice filed with the company in September.
The company was commended for its efforts to address the majority of the violations, and DEQ said it considered those efforts when determining the amount of the civil penalty.
Selmet has 20 days to appeal the citation.
In February, Selmet was fined $27,500 by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration for an August titanium furnace explosion in which two employees were injured.
Oregon OSHA cited Selmet for failing to account for employee safety in the layout and design of the foundry and overlooking proper work clothing and equipment.
Selmet employs more than 800 people and is owned by Consolidated Precision Products, with headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio.
