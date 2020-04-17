Sen. Wyden seeks infrastructure money in next stimulus package

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden says he is for adding federal money for public works projects to stimulate a national economy in free fall as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Oregon Democrat said the greatest political leverage on a Republican president and Republican majority in the Senate will have to come from the Democratic majority in the House and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I am all in and I hope Nancy Pelosi will jump-start this,” Wyden said Wednesday during a conference call with the Westside Economic Alliance, a business-advocacy group serving primarily Washington County. “The president at one point said he wanted to do it. But we haven’t heard much back.”

Wyden’s reference was to a general overture on infrastructure financing by President Donald Trump, who has said publicly he would like to resume some semblance of public life and business activity by May 1. Trump said he will talk Thursday with state governors, many of whom say they will set their own timetables for emerging from the pandemic.

Wyden is the top Democrat on the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee.