Sen. Wyden to hold virtual Benton County town hall

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden is holding a virtual town hall for Benton County constituents on Saturday, providing a chance to update the public on his efforts in Washington, D.C., and hear from constituents. With COVID-19 protocols still in place that add restrictions to in-person gatherings, the four-term senator is holding his town hall remotely.

“I’m looking forward to throwing open the digital doors of democracy on June 5 to anybody in Benton County who wants to ask a question or share a viewpoint,” Wyden said in a statement. “The ‘Oregon Way’ is all about these conversations statewide, and I very much appreciate People’s Town Hall for helping these discussions to continue online while precautions require a temporary hold on in-person town halls.”

People’s Town Hall is an organization that facilitates virtual meetings for government officials all over the country. The public can join in via Facebook Live, and questions can be submitted ahead of time or during the proceedings.

The event begins a 1 p.m. and the link to follow and listen in online is https://www.facebook.com/events/488811062334578/. For submitting questions, fill out the form at https://tinyurl.com/3jftu3zm.

