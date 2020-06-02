Services offered for students after police brutality sparks protests nationwide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Greater Albany Public Schools has joined with various community organizations to offer support to students impacted by the recent deaths of unarmed Black people which have sparked protests nationwide.

On Monday, GAPS released a statement in partnership with the NAACP, Corvallis School District, Lebanon Community Schools, Linn-Benton Community College and Linn and Benton County Mental Health.

"We are committed to a safe and supportive space for you," the statement read. "Our isolation during this time has a greater impact due to our inability to gather and support you. Please reach out to talk and find ways to get support."

The statement comes on the back of nationwide protests and demonstrations overseas against police brutality, set off by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota pressed on the handcuffed man's neck with his knee until he died.

The deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor were also cited in the statement. Arbery was chased by two white men in a pick-up truck and gunned down after running in his neighborhood. Taylor was shot in her home after police were issued a no-knock warrant for two men residing in another home. She was shot at least 8 times.