Seven new deaths reported in Linn County, death toll surpasses 100

There have been 47,936 total pediatric cases split evenly between males and females. Pediatric case rates are highest in those ages 12 through 17, followed by ages six through 11. The case rate is higher among those who identify as Hispanic.

Hospitalizations: There are 699 hospitalized patients with the virus across Oregon, 173 of which are in intensive care unit beds. Both of these numbers have decreased from Wednesday.

Statewide, there are 51 available adult ICU beds out of 689, or 7% availability. There are 286 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,236, also for 7% availability. In the mid-Willamette Valley, 5% of adult ICU beds are available, and 1% of adult non-ICU beds are available.

Vaccinations: The OHA reported that 16,508 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Wednesday. As of Thursday, nearly 2.8 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and over 2.5 million Oregonians have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

National: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 102,805 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Thursday, bringing the U.S. case total to just under 44 million. There were 1,850 new COVID-related deaths, bringing the country’s death total to 707,065.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

